Swarovski Launches Their Wonder Woman 1984 Jewelry Collection

When it comes to official, high-end jewelry collections for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, you have two options. The first comes from Zales, who launched their collection back in July. Now Swarovski has thrown their hat into the ring. They've partnered with with Warner Bros. and DC on not one, but two WW84 jewelry lines.

The Swarovski x Wonder Woman collection is all about crystals and gold in cuff, hoop earrings, tassel earrings, necklace, double ring, and bracelet styles. The prices range from $79.00 to $229, so they're not completely outrageous. However, the The Atelier Swarovski x Wonder Woman line kicks things up a notch with more elaborate designs inspired by Wonder Woman's golden armor. It includes necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets priced between $199 and $549.

You can shop the entire Swarovski / Atelier Swarovski Wonder Woman collection right here while they last. Images some of our favorite styles in the lineup are available in the gallery below.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on October 2nd.

