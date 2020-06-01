Wonder Woman Director Debunks Diana & Cheetah Theory

✖

DC fans hoping that the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gal Gadot's Diana Prince and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah romantically involved with one another, probably shouldn't get their hopes up. Director Patty Jenkins is debunking that particular theory about the follow up to 2017's Wonder Woman, telling SFX (via Heroic Hollywood) that there was only room in the sequel for one love story for Diana -- and that story is with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

In the latest issue of the magazine, Jenkins explained that while a Diana/Cheetah romance might have been a consideration in a different storyline, Wonder Woman 1984's love story is all about Diana and Steve.

"It might have [happened] in a different storyline," Jenkins said. "But because this storyline was so clearly about Steve (Trevor, played by Chris Pine) coming back, the whole story was about Steve. It's all a love story with Steve. There wasn't room for two for Diana."

While not much in terms of detail about the mechanics of Steve's return in Wonder Woman 1984 are known at the moment, but Steve's return is certain to be a major element of the film. As audiences may recall, Steve appeared to perish in the third act of Wonder Woman so his surprising return apparently alive and well decades later is a curious one, and one that will be interesting in terms of approach to the character as well.

"He’s not beta at all. He’s a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve," the film's director, Patty Jenkins, explained in an interview earlier this year. "So, from day one, I was always saying that it should almost be like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones, where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris just very naturally has that quality. You can tell by meeting him that he’s warm and he’s chill and he truly appreciates women."

"In the first movie, I played the world-weary soldier who has seen all the depravity that humankind is capable of displaying,” Pine added. “And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful. My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who’s trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I’m like the Watson to her Holmes."

