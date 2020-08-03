Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins Says Wonder Woman 3 Will Be Her Last in Franchise

✖

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins says that Wonder Woman 3 will be her last in the franchise. DC Comics fans are still awaiting the release of Wonder Woman 1984, but that hasn’t stopped people from wondering what comes next. Well, in an interview with Geek, as trancscribed by DC Movie News, the director says that the film after WW84 will be her final one with Gal Gadot’s hero. Wonder Woman did massive numbers for DC and as a result, Jenkins could probably stay for as long as she would like to. But, for the director, these films are an exercise in showcasing multiple sides of Diana. Helping humanity and being heroic is of course there, but the struggle of being a Goddess in man’s world also has to figure into things. With the way that DC is pushing the boat out with WW84, you can’t help but wonder what the creative team has in store for Jenkins’ curtain call.

“WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength,” Jenkins explains. “”But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one (WW3) is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.”

Jenkins previously told Total Film Magazine about her plans for that third installment.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” she explained. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

When it comes to spin-offs, well, Jenkins has that covered as well.

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” the director said of the Amazon spinoff. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

