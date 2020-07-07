Wonder Woman Animated Amazon Spinoff Series Being Considered

✖

It's an understatement to say that general audiences have fallen in love with Wonder Woman, in part thanks to the efforts from actress Gal Gadot and filmmaker Patty Jenkins to bring the character to the big screen. Wonder Woman's origin story was chronicled in her eponymous 2017 solo movie, and is set to go into an unexpected direction with the release of Wonder Woman 1984. While WW84's release date is still a ways away (and has been in flux multiple times, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), fans have already begun to speculate about the franchise's future, and it sounds like one interesting possibility might come up. In a recent interview with Empire, Jenkins revealed that there are plans to potentially continue showcasing Diana's native island of Themyscira -- including an animated series that would focus on the other members of the Amazons.

Jenkins also mentioned a live-action Amazons spin-off film which would be "part of the in-world story of Wonder Woman", something that has been teased since late last year.

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” Jenkins said of the Amazons spinoff film this past April. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

While it's unclear what form this Amazons animated series would ultimately take, there is an existing precedent for current DC films to spawn animated spinoffs. This past January, it was announced that an animated Aquaman miniseries, titled Aquaman: King of Atlantis, is coming to the HBO Max streaming service. The project will be produced by Aquaman and Aquaman 2 director James Wan.

But before an Amazons animated series becomes a reality, audiences have to see WW84, a film which will hopefully be an interesting stepping stone in Jenkins and Gadot's time with the character.

“You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell,” Jenkins told Empire. “That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released on October 2nd.

