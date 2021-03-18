Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins Congratulates Zack Snyder on Justice League Release Date

✖

This morning brought the official news from WarnerMedia that Zack Snyder's Justice League officially has a premiere date and will debut on HBO Max on March 18. Fans quickly flipped out as it means the finish line is in sight and the thing fans have been hoping to see for the last three and a half years is almost here. Among those that planet their flag of excitement and sent out their congratulations to Snyder was his fellow DC filmmaker Patty Jenkins. In a tweet, the Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director said: "Can't wait to see it. Congrats @ZackSnyder."

Jenkins previously criticized the theatrical cut of Justice League with regard to how it lined up to her 2017 Wonder Woman movie and threw her support behind Zack Snyder's work in the larger DC Films series. “I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on," Jenkins told Cinema Blend last year. "So then, what are you going to do? I was like… you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work."

She continued, “I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up. So I always tried… like, I didn’t change her suit, because I never want to… I don’t want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he’s been very supportive of that. And so, I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognize half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.’”

The full synopsis for Zack Snyder's Justice League can be read below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.