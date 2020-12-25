Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Explains Why She Doesn't Like Joss Whedon's Justice League

✖

Justice League, or at least the theatrically released version, is film that is a bit divisive for fans. While the version released in theaters in 2017 has its fans, there are plenty who have been outspoken about Joss Whedon's influence and how it wasn't the film that Zack Snyder had set out to make before stepping away from the project due to a family tragedy. But it isn't just fans who dislike Whedon's Justice League. Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins doesn't either, explaining in a new interview that Whedon's version of the film contradicted Wonder Woman.

In an interview with Cinemablend's ReelBlend, Jenkins was asked if she had watched the theatrical Justice League to see how Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) was handled in the film and she responded that she had "tossed that out" and that she felt like the film contradicted her own film.

"The Justice League? … No, I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did. But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on," Jenkins said. "So then, what are you going to do? I was like… you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work."

Jenkins further explained that she's always aimed to make her own film and that Snyder was very supportive of her efforts when he was making Justice League.

"The only thing I have done, and have always tried to do, is -- I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up," she said. "So I always tried… like, I didn't change her suit, because I never want to… I don’t want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he’s been very supportive of that. And so, I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so, then it becomes, 'I don’t recognize half of these characters. I'm not sure what’s going on.'"

As for Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021, with the director sharing his original vision for the film in a four-part series, but as for what to expect, Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot hasn't yet seen it.

"With Justice League I don't really know cause I didn't get to watch the film yet," Gadot said when ComicBook.com asked how different her Wonder Woman would be in the updated version of Justice League. "So, I have no idea."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 25.