Wonka: First Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Prequel Teaser Released

The first trailer for Wonka is here, and it is promising some pure imagination. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Wonka, the upcoming prequel film to the iconic story of Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The teaser for Wonka gives the best look yet at star Timothée Chalamet, who will be playing a younger version of Willy Wonka in the film.

Alongside the trailer comes the film's first poster, which features Chalamet's Wonka approaching dozens of stacked life-size candy jars.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Join Wonka?

As Chalamet argued in an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the concept of Wonka promised to be something special for the blockbuster landscape, and particularly for a younger generation of viewers.

"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That's why I was drawn to it," Chalamet explained. "In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."

Is Wonka a Musical?

Set videos from Wonka have confirmed that the movie will have musical numbers, with Chalamet's co-star Keegan-Michael Key teasing the majesty of them.

"He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number," Key explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used, and I would also like to add the words 'wondrous' and 'a little bit epic.' It's a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project."

What Is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory. The film is directed by Paddington and Paddington 2 helmer Paul King.

Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Are you looking forward to Wonka? What do you think of the movie's first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.