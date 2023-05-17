Wonka: Timothée Chalamet Has High Hopes for Prequel Film's Impact

This winter will bring the arrival of Wonka, a musical prequel to the iconic events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. At the center of the forthcoming blockbuster is Timothée Chalamet, who will be portraying a younger version of the titular candy maker. While we haven't gotten any official looks at Wonka outside of a single promotional image, Chalamet already has some high hopes for the film's impact. In a recent interview with Vogue, Chalamet teased that the film will cater to "an uncynical young audience", something that is increasingly important amid our current climate.

"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That's why I was drawn to it," Chalamet explained. "In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."

What is Wonka about?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.