Willy Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Sings In New Set Video

Willy Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet is rolling through the streets in a brand new set photo from the film. The Internet had a bit of a meltdown when the first images of the actor in the iconic costume surfaced on social media. He looked about standard for Wonka, a new version of the popular film being produced by Netflix. In this latest set video from ARTSARTSARTS, fans will get a taste of how the actor’s vocal chops are going. If this initial peek is any indication, he’s more than up for the task. Still, there are going to be a lot of fans of the older adaptations, and even fans of the Johnny Depp reboot, that will take issue with the younger actor in this origin story. However, Warner Bros. and Netflix are betting big on an established IP and a critical darling in the run-up to this new film.

https://twitter.com/_ARTSARTSARTS/status/1447902033936269319?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix said when they acquired these stories. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

“Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling,” continued Gideon Simeloff, Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company. “There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale.”

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl,during this massive announcement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

