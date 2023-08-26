Wonka Movie's 2023 Release Date Will Reportedly Not Change

Last week, Warner Bros. Pictures shook up their upcoming release schedule, announcing that Dune: Part Two is being delayed to March 14, 2024, moving from the previous November 3rd release date. At that time, it was reported that another eagerly anticipated release, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was expected to keep its current December 20th date, but it sounds like the Aquaman sequel won't be the only film to stick around for December. Wonka is also reportedly expected to hold onto its December 15th release date, according to Deadline. The Color Purple, also a Warner Bros. release, is also expected to hold onto its release date and is set to open in theaters on December 25th.

Why Are Films Like Dune: Part Two Being Delayed?

According to the report, films like Dune: Part Two are being delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and Dune: Part Two isn't the only film that has seen its release date shift. The Dune sequel is taking Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire release date making the film shift to April 12, 2024. As for how the strikes are impacting the films as they are already completed, that comes down to promotion of the films — something the actors are unable to due during the strikes.

What is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory. The film is directed by Paddington and Paddington 2 helmer Paul King.

Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Is Wonka a Musical?

Wonka will have several musical numbers in the film, something teased by Chalamet's co-star Keegan-Michael Key.

"He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number," Key explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used, and I would also like to add the words 'wondrous' and 'a little bit epic.' It's a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project."

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.