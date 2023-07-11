Wonka First Look Reveals Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant As Oompa Loompa

Wonka just released a new look at Timothée Chalamet's movie and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. That one change is probably going to be enough to pique fans' curiosity. Along with the image from People Magazine, there are so many details about this movie to sift through. It's not just a standard origin story, Wonka is really pushing the boat out on some more wild, fantastical imagery. You can check out the beloved actor in his new orange hue down below!

Sitting down with Entertainment Weekly, the director explained how Wonka difffers from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's version of the famous candy tycoon. In the Chalamet movie, a younger version of Wonka is up against a "Chocolate Cartel" as he tries to establish himself as the premiere businessman in the confectionary field. The titular salesman will be up against three gentlemen named Mr. Prodnose, Mr. Fickelgruber, and Mr. Slugworth for candy supremacy.

(Photo: JAAP BUITTENDIJK/WARNER BROS.)

Paul King had some praise for his star in People, "I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor."

Wonka Forges It's Own Identity With Timothée Chalamet

Director Paul King had a lot more to say about how he couldn't just do Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over again. It's not like there haven't been multiple attempts to reinvent the wheel with any of these Roald Dahl stories. (Remember The Witches from just a couple of years ago?) Wonka isn't the first time we'll see a young version of the candy salesman and it probably won't be the last. Check out what the filmmaker had to say down below!

"I didn't want to reinvent those things 'cause it felt like that '71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks," King told EW. "What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory."

Wonka Is a Huge Priority for Netflix and Warner Bros.

"Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling," Gideon Simeloff, Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company explained a few years ago. "There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale."

"Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world," Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix said when the partnership was announced. "We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values."

Will you be checking out Wonka? Can you believe they made Hugh Grant an Oompa Loompa? Let us know down in the comments!