Deadpool 3 Director Says He "Was Going to Make Damn Sure" Wolverine Wore Yellow & Blue in MCU

Shawn Levy decided he was going to do whatever it took to get Wolverine in his iconic look.

The first photos from the set of Deadpool 3 not only showed the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but also the fact that Marvel Studios was giving the character a classic look from Marvel's comic book source material. Though Wolverine is missing his iconic cowl in the photos released, the character is seen wearing the blue and yellow duds the character has been known to wear. According to Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy, he was going to do whatever he could to make sure the character was wearing the blue and yellow suit.

"Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right," Levy told Entertainment Weekly at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Who's all making cameos in Deadpool 3?

The rumored plot has led to further speculation on who could all appear in the film, reminscent of the days leading up to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So far, the likes of Jennifer Gardner from 2003's Daredevil and Liev Schreiber have both been rumored to appear, reprising their roles as Elektra and Sabretooth, respectively. Whatever the case, Levy isn't going to spoil the movie beforehand.

"I'd rather not weigh in on that, but I'll say this," Levy teased with EW. "The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I'll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren't."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

