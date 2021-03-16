Alien Star Yaphet Kotto Dead at 81

Alien star Yaphet Kotto has died. A statement shared to his official Facebook page by his wife reveals the actor passed away Sunday night due to unknown causes. Though Kotto was best known for his role as technician Dennis Parker in Alien, the actor appeared in other mainstay hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s, such as NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street, Live and Let Die, and The Running Man. He was 81.

"I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time," the statement reads. "This is a very painfall [sic] moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband. We still have a lot of plans honey that we discussed you have a lot of interviews waiting and you have movie offers like G.I. Joe and the movie of Tom Cruise and others."

The statement adds, "You still have plan to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda's Teachings. You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I'm gonna miss you everyday, my bestfriend,my rock. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Till we meet again!

Kotto got his start in Hollywood doing Westerns like 4 for Texas, 5 Card Stud, and Man and Boy. His big break then came in 1973, when he played Mr. Big opposite Roger Moore's James Bond in Live and Let Die. Then came Alien in 1979, and dozens of action-based films throughout the remaining years of his life. He also reprises his role as Parker in Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation game in 2014.

His final film credit came on Witless Protection, the comedy crime flick featuring Larry the Cable Guy and Jenny McCarthy.