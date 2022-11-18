Zack Snyder Celebrates Justice League's Anniversary with Tribute to His Daughter

Zack Snyder is ringing in the anniversary of the theatrical cut of Justice League in a heartfelt way. On Thursday, Snyder took to social media to share a piece of promo art from Zack Snyder's Justice League, his intended and extended cut of the film that finally arrived on HBO Max last year. While many fans of the director don't feel too positive about the theatrical cut of the film, which was finished by Joss Whedon after Snyder stepped away due to the sudden death of his daughter Autumn, the occasion of the original release date was often used by fans in subsequent years to campaign for the "Snyder Cut" to be finished. Snyder's tweet paid tribute to that fan effort, as well as the fans' efforts to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention.

"Autumn used to sign everything with this quote – "The goal is not to live forever, but to create something that does." All of you who made JL real, honor her," Snyder's tweets read. "Not only by your massive fundraising effort for mental health, but by having had a hand in creating something that will live forever. And for that, I am eternally grateful. #AFSP #ZSJL"

Not only by your massive fundraising effort for mental health, but by having had a hand in creating something that will live forever. And for that, I am eternally grateful. #AFSP #ZSJL — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) November 18, 2022

Will Zack Snyder return to DC?

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, some corners of the Internet have wanted to see Snyder continue to make films for DC Studios, ideally finishing out his two originally-planned Justice League sequels. As Snyder confirmed in an exchange earlier this month, there are no current plans for him to return.

"As far as I know, I'm doing my thing and haven't had anyone give me a call," Snyder revealed.

Jim Lee, DC's publisher and chief creative officer, essentially echoed the same during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

"You know what's amazing, is we spent two years in lockdown, and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the artform, feeling good," Lee said at the time. "I work on the projects that are in development. I think the SnyderCut was Zack's vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage."

What do you think of Zack Snyder's Justice League tweet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!