Restore the Snyderverse Trends as Fans Petition the Newly Formed Warner Bros. Discovery

Last Friday, the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery was finalized, giving way to the new Warner Bros. Discovery and with the merger came a variety of shifts and changes, including with leadership with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chairman Ann Sarnoff, and HBO Max boss Andy Forssell all exiting their roles and former Discovery head of operations David Zaslav coming on as the new CEO. With the merger and changes comes a lot of uncertainty as well as opportunity and it’s the latter that fans of Zack Snyder’s so-called “Snyderverse” of DC films is seizing upon. Following the formation of Warner Bros. Discover, Snyderverse fans took to social media and sent “#RestoreTheSnyderverse” trending as they petition the new media organization.

On Sunday, fans took to Twitter to once again demand that the story arc Snyder began with his films be completed. Various tweets suggested that Snyder be brought back to make additional Justice League films, that Ben Affleck’s Batman movie be made, and even that they release David Ayer’s cut of The Suicide Squad. Many of the tweets tagged Warner Bros. Discovery and others suggested that making the films would lead to billion dollar box offices as part of their pleas.

This is far from the first time Snyder fans have taken to social media to make “#RestoreTheSnyderverse” trend. At this point, it’s almost a regular occurrence as Snyder’s fans have been organizing social media campaigns for some time, including ahead of the recent Academy Awards where they helped to get a moment from Zack Snyder’s Justice League the fan-voted Oscar’s Cheer Moment. With the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery, it’s as good a time as any to spread the word and share their passion for Snyder’s films and stories once again. As for how effective it will be, that remains to be seen. Heading into the merger, there were a number of DC projects in the works, including two separate spin-off series for HBO Max connected to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

You can read on for a sampling of the latest “#RestoreTheSnyderverse” efforts below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section as well.

1.

https://twitter.com/HogueraGotham/status/1512563627798188033?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

2.

https://twitter.com/RezaRostamian2/status/1512928468752818178?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

3.

https://twitter.com/RTAyerCutSS/status/1513201081177759748?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

4.

https://twitter.com/aarnav_96/status/1513205637085548544?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

5.

https://twitter.com/BatfleckMovie/status/1513208174156861440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

6.

https://twitter.com/Truth31The/status/1513174653279297543?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

7.

https://twitter.com/J_Halfen/status/1513208258600787968?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

8.