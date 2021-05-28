Justice League Snyder Cut Movement Has Raised Over Half A Million Dollars For Suicide Prevention

Many of the fans calling for and supporting the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League are part of the cause for more than a singular purpose of seeing a DC Comics movie. Many of the social media participants who bill themselves as a group under #ReleaseTheSnyderCut are doing their part in raising money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The charitable efforts stem from the tragic loss of Snyder's daughter Autumn while he was working on the Justice League movie. Now, Snyder's fans have raised more than $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Snyder took the milestone to Twitter. "This movement is so powerful," he wrote. "Thank you for all of your amazing fundraising efforts to support [American Foundation for Suicide Prevention." A photo attached to the tweet celebrates the half-a-million-dollars milestone with an image incorporating Snyder's Justice League logo and that of the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

See the tweet celebrating the efforts of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans below.

This movement is so powerful. Thank you for all of your amazing fundraising efforts to support #afsp pic.twitter.com/G0RW6kE87B — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 21, 2020

In the video above, some of Snyder's most supportive fans shared their perspective of

"We always had a tradition...where whatever we had raised for an event, we had to match that as a donation for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevent," Bill Rowlands explained in an interview for ComicBook.com's The Road to Zack Snyder's Justice League. Rowlands played key roles in getting billboards supporting both Snyder's cut of Justice League and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Along the way, companies that have joined the campaign and helped promote, Subway came on board a few months ago," Rowlands went on. "They gave away tens of thousands of free meals to homeless people if we hit a certain amount of tweets for them. Wendy's also joined the campaign with us."

The money has been raised through merch sales and straightforward donations. As Zack Snyder's Justice League gets closer and closer, the milestones is likely far from the last to be celebrated. "[The Snyder Cut fans] fight for artistic integrity but they're additionally doing it to raise awareness for suicide prevent on behalf of Autumn Snyder," Sean O'Connell, author of Release the Snyder Cut docu-book, explained. "That could not be more touching and emotional to me and it shows how selfless these people are."