Zack Snyder Celebrates Man of Steel's 10th Anniversary

A decade ago, Man of Steel kicked off what has become known as the DC Extended Universe — and it looks like its director is celebrating. On Wednesday, Zack Snyder took to Vero to share a new look at Henry Cavill's Clark Kent / Superman from the film, captioned "Thank you all for coming on this amazing journey with me #Manofsteel." This comes just days before the long-gestating The Flash movie hits theaters, promising to smash open DC's onscreen multiverse. The Flash even features a return from Michael Shannon's General Zod, reprising his role from Man of Steel.

"I really, really, really love Zack and really appreciated that opportunity," Shannon explained in a recent interview. "But then I talked to Andy [Muschietti], who's also a lovely guy and very, very creative and fun, and, you know, I said, 'Hey, you know, I would really feel awkward about doing it without Zack's blessing. So, until I get that, you're just going to have to wait.' So I reached out to Zack, and he gave me his blessing and said, 'It's okay. You can do it.' And I appreciate that, and then I said yes."

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming two-part epic Rebel Moon. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

