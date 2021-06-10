Zack Snyder's Netflix Anime Announces Title and Cast

✖

Zack Snyder is one of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood, and it seems he is about to tackle a new kind of project. The director is set to bring an anime to Netflix soon, and its official name has been announced at last. The show will be called Twilight of the Gods, and its full cast has been made public as well!

According to Netflix, the upcoming series will be focused on all things mythological, so Twilight of the Gods lives up to the name. As for the cast, you can find the full list below:

John Noble will play Odin

Paterson Joseph will play Loki

Corey Still will play Hrafnkel

Jamie Chung will play Hel

Jamie Clayton will play The Seid-Kona

Kristopher Hivju will play Andvari

Lauren Cohan will play Inge

Peter Stormare will play Ulfr

Pilou Asbæk will play Thor

Rahul Kohli will play Egill

Stuart Martin will play Leif

At this point, we know very little about the anime series, but it is a very for Snyder. The director has been busy working on other projects as of late. Most recently, Snyder and Netflix worked together on the film Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista. And of course, HBO Max hyped Snyder this year with the long-awaited debut of his Justice League cut. Now, Snyder is turning to the world of anime, and fans are ready to see what he can do with Twilight of the Gods.

