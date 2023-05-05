Zack Snyder Debuts New DC Trilogy Poster From Full Circle Event

Zack Snyder has debuted an epic new poster from his Full Circle screening event, which spotlighted his trilogy of past DC films. The poster, which you can check out below, combines imagery from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Full Circle event, which was held last weekend, was a three-day event screening of Snyder's DC movies, to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"It's kind of a nice coming together of different things. I had always wanted to screen my three DC movies in the theater, together, and it was always one of those things that we were never sure would ever happen," Snyder said during a recent livestream. "Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version [Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition]. I just wasn't sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater."

To all of the amazing sponsors, volunteers & fans, THANK YOU for your support of the Full Circle event this past weekend to raise awareness and funds for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and mental health awareness. pic.twitter.com/pDRsZl49x7 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 3, 2023

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Since making his DC movies, Snyder has collaborated with Netflix, beginning with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming Rebel Moon. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

