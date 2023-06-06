Zack Snyder Teases Rebel Moon "Adults Only" Cut

Rebel Moon is getting a mature, "adults only" cut according to Zack Snyder. In a new issue of Vanity Fair, the filmmaker spoke at length about his Netflix franchise. During the interview, the idea of Rebel Moon being two movies came up and the filmmaker explained that there was an "adults only" cut coming as well. "I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that'll be fun for them," Snyder told the outlet. So, much like his longer-form Zack Snyder's Justice League, there will be a lengthier offering for fans willing to go the distance. It sounds like the director delivered Netflix so much more than they were hoping for that they had to find a creative solution. It sounds like that might have worked out for everyone.

"[Netflix film chairman Scott] Stuber was like, 'On the service, under-two-hour movies really do better for some reason,' even though you'll binge-watch a series of eight episodes," Deborah Snyder added. "Zack said, 'If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I'm going to lose all the character. You won't care about these people. It's a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for…' So he said, 'What if I give you two movies?'"

How Did Rebel Moon End Up As Two Movies Instead of One?

Not too long ago, Netflix executive Ori Marmur was interviewed by Variety about the upcoming Science Fiction epic. During their talk, the executive talked about the prospect of splitting these experiences up. However, until now, it seemed like the explicit cut wasn't public knowledge. Army of the Dead was a certified mature experience, so it should come as no surprise that Snyder is looking toward a longer, possibly more adult experience for one of the two cuts.

"Zack came in with so much passion," Marmur said. "This is a film that he's had in mind for decades. As you know, he's spent so much time working on other people's IP at other studios. We worked with him on Army of the Dead and we did things that others couldn't do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience. With Rebel Moon he wanted to push the envelope again. When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It's the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like Star Wars."

