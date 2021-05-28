Jared Leto Looks Forward to Working With Zack Snyder Again After Justice League

✖

Joker actor Jared Leto is looking forward to another collaboration with Zack Snyder after reprising his Suicide Squad role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, teasing they both "have lots up our sleeves." In the soon-to-be-completed Snyder Cut, which recruited Leto and other DC Films stars for a brief round of additional photography late last year, Leto returns to the Joker role for the first time since Suicide Squad in 2016. While Leto plays coy about an appearance in the director's cut coming to HBO Max in March, Snyder in November confirmed Leto's involvement when he revealed the Joker would return with a new look in Justice League.

"I may or may not be in this. I've heard the rumors too," a coy Leto told the Variety Awards Circuit podcast about Zack Snyder's Justice League. "We'll have to let Zack confirm or deny that one."

Pressed about reports he returned to film new scenes, Leto answered, "I may or may not have shot something with Zack. But I love him, he's just a maverick and an incredible filmmaker. We get along great and have great chemistry."

Leto added: "I look forward to working with him again in the future. We have lots up our sleeves, Zack and I."

Snyder had similar praise for the Suicide Squad star when he told Beyond the Trailer that the Joker's appearance in ZSJL would "honor what had been created with him" while updating the character's look to reflect a "road-weary" version of Batman's (Ben Affleck) archenemy.

"I will say it was fun having a segment of the band together for this little vignette, if you will. Working with Jared was really amazing, his attention to detail, he really cares a lot about it being awesome," Snyder said. "It was fun and everyone did an amazing (job). Even trying to shoot in COVID is a bit of a deal, but everyone brought like huge A game and really wanted it to be cool. I couldn't be happier with what those guys did."

As for Leto, who will sit out the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad opening later this year, the Little Things star is open to reprising the Joker role down the line in the DC Extended Universe.

"It's hard to say no to that character," Leto told Awards Circuit. "It's like [Leto's character] Albert Sparma in The Little Things. There are a very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town. It's so much fun, that energy. I had a lot of fun with that character."

The Little Things releases in theaters and on HBO Max on January 29. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on the streaming service in March 2021.