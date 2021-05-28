Restore the SnyderVerse: Fans Declare Zack Snyder’s Justice League DCEU Canon

Zack Snyder's Justice League supporters are calling for Warner Bros. to "Restore the SnyderVerse" after studio executives reportedly described the Snyder Cut as "a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads to nowhere." The story from The New York Times comes after Snyder, who has nearly completed his anticipated director's cut of Justice League releasing on HBO Max, said his never-before-seen version of the superhero ensemble is set "slightly elsewhere" in the DC Extended Universe. Put plainly: Warner Bros. presently acknowledges the theatrically-released Justice League completed by Joss Whedon as the version that is canon to its continuing cinematic universe launched with Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In an interview with DC Films president Walter Hamada, who revealed plans to release up to four theatrically-released DC Comics films a year starting in 2022, the New York Times writes that Snyder is not currently "part of the new DC Films blueprint."

Last month, Snyder told Ping Pong Flix that he has no "expectation that there would be more movies than this," referring to his pricey Zack Snyder's Justice League releasing as a four-part epic on the HBO Max streaming service. "If [sequels] happened, that would be amazing — but that bridge is far away. Frankly, I'm cool."

With his all-new version of Justice League realizing a vision that went unfulfilled when Snyder had to step away from the superhero ensemble, Snyder told TheFilmJunkee his Snyder Cut is "slightly elsewhere" in the growing DC multiverse. "Just because with this version of Justice League ... I kind of just do my own thing a lot more than I did in the [DCEU films]."

Snyder also told TheFilmJunkee that "nothing exists right now" when asked if Warner Bros. approached him about connecting ZSJL to future films in the DCEU.

"I don't think anything's gonna happen right away, but Jim [Lee] and I have talked quite a bit, and we talked a lot about maybe doing a book or a comic book down the road," Snyder said. "But we haven't locked anything in. If it's a thing that would be interesting to the fandom, they can always ask Jim about it (laughs). But I would absolutely love to do a comic book."

When Snyder was asked on Vero to reveal whether Zack Snyder's Justice League is canon with the DCEU — which launched blockbuster franchises led by Snyder's picks for Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) — Snyder answered: "That's up to you."