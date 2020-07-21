Zack Snyder Praises Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson's Batman Direction

✖

With Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max and a lot of questions about how the movie will or will not interact with the rest of DC's shared universe of movies, Snyder is excited to see what Matt Reeves is doing with The Batman and star Robert Pattinson. The filmmaker compared his film to Reeves's, suggesting that neither one is tied directly to the ongoing continuity, but that both will allow a singular vision to play out using DC's characters, which he says have been there since before he and Reeves arrived, and will be there after they leave.

During an interiew with Grace Randolph, Snyder said that while he might not be driving the shared continuity anymore the way he was when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League were in the planning stages, that doesn't mean his enthusiasm for movies like The Batman -- or for that matter Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman -- has waned at all.

"You look at what Matt's doing with Batman," Snyder told Randolph on YouTube. "And by the way I'm super excited about that; I think he's an amazing filmmaker and I think it's going to be great, and Robert's cool."

When filmmaker Zack Snyder left Justice League following the death of his daughter, filmmaker Joss Whedon was presented as a close friend of Snyder's who had been called in by the director personally to put some minor finishing touches in place on the movie. All along, rumors dogged the film that Whedon had been asked to "save" a film that executive had no faith in, and that he was making radical changes. Later, reports claimed that Whedon had been brought in to do rewrites and adjustments on set even before Snyder left.

When the movie came out, it was pretty clear to most viewers which portions had been shot by Snyder, and which were shot by Whedon; the pair's radically different visual, cinematic, and narrative styles did not mesh well the movie felt fractured as a result.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, an expanded and remastered version of the movie presented as Snyder had originally envisioned it, is sheduled for a 2021 release on HBO Max. For more details on the Snyder Cut, you can tune in to our coverage of Justice Con this weekend, where Ray Fisher, Zack Snyder, and more will be making virtual appearances -- and DC's FanDome event on August 22.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.