Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Will Get a New Trailer at Gamescom

Zack Snyder has confirmed when we can expect the next trailer for Rebel Moon. Zack Snyder is one of the most divisive directors out there, particularly after his takes on DC characters like Superman and Batman. However, after a ton of hoopla in the DC world, Zack Snyder eventually moved on from that world and is now making original films with Netflix. This partnership began with Army of the Dead, a Las Vegas-set zombie film that has spawned its own franchise for Netflix. Now, Snyder is gearing up to release Rebel Moon, a new sci-fi film that is based on a pitch Snyder had for his own Star Wars film years ago. The film is expected to also spawn its own franchise, but we've still seen very little from it.

However, Zack Snyder confirmed on social media that he's working on the new trailer for Rebel Moon right now. The trailer will debut at Gamescom, a video game convention in Germany. The event is being hosted by Geoff Keighley who tends to bring all kinds of celebrities and movie directors to things like The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest to promote big blockbuster films along with new games. Zack Snyder previously teased an RPG for Rebel Moon was in the works, but didn't elaborate much further on what that will look like or who is making it. It's entirely possible that Snyder will also tease more info on this new game at Gamescom, but that's pure speculation.

Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/P9p6lEubQ5 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 17, 2023

As of right now, we've only had a few brief looks at Rebel Moon. This will likely be our first meaty look into the movie that gives us a better idea of the story and characters, as everything else has really just been teasers that set the tone for the new film. Either way, Gamescom is a pretty interesting place for Rebel Moon to appear if it has no ties to any video game stuff, so hopefully there's more to it than that.

Rebel Moon will release on Netflix on December 22nd.