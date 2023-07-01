Justice League Star Ray Fisher Comments on Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Footage

Rebel Moon star Ray Fisher commented on Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix movie. The Justice League actor told his fans about seeing footage from the Science Fiction project for the first time. He says that cosplay fans better prepare themselves for what's coming. Netflix and Snyder alike have billed this as an event. Rebel Moon began as the director's pitch for a Star Wars movie years ago. With a pedigree like that, you can see why fans would be really excited for whatever Snyder has planned this time around. For Fisher, this is the biggest project he's been a part of since his Cyborg days. A lot of the fans have been waiting for him to get another big franchise role, and here it is. Check out the tweet for yourself down below!

"Saw some footage from a certain space epic last night…the sci-fi game is about to CHANGE," Fisher began. "Get ready cosplayers—y'all are gonna feast for decades!!!"

Saw some footage from a certain space epic last night…the sci-fi game is about👏🏽to👏🏽CHANGE👏🏽 🤯



Get ready cosplayers—y’all are gonna feast for decades!!!#RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/NQOG6LrFdW — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2023

Rebel Moon Opens The Door To So Many Possibilities

Rebel Moon is Netflix's latest Science Fiction epic. An executive for the company, Ori Marmur, talked to Variety about splitting the movie up into halves. It wouldn't be the first time a Zack Snyder movie toyed with the idea of a Part 1 and Part 2. While Army of the Dead did not shy away from the blood and guts, there was some concern about how far Rebel Moon would be allowed to go. A longer, more adult experience might work better as two distinct entries.

"Zack came in with so much passion," Marmur began. "This is a film that he's had in mind for decades. As you know, he's spent so much time working on other people's IP at other studios. We worked with him on Army of the Dead and we did things that others couldn't do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience. With Rebel Moon he wanted to push the envelope again. When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It's the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like Star Wars."

Rebel Moon's Adults Only Version

There's also talk of an "adults only" cut of Rebel Moon. The idea for two versions of the movie also sprung from internal conversations between Netflix and the Snyders. Deborah Snyder, producer on the movie, told Vanity Fair that the idea for a type of Snyder Cut might be a way to deliver a version of Rebel Moon that was a little more heady. As always, Netflix was concerned about length of the movie and content for younger viewers.

"[Netflix film chairman Scott] Stuber was like, 'On the service, under-two-hour movies really do better for some reason,' even though you'll binge-watch a series of eight episodes," Deborah Snyder added. "Zack said, 'If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I'm going to lose all the character. You won't care about these people. It's a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for…' So he said, 'What if I give you two movies?'"

