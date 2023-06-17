Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Featurette Released by Netflix

Netflix is gearing up to release the next big Zack Snyder epic, and it's set in outer space. Rebel Moon will be Snyder's take on intergalactic warfare, and from everything we've seen so far, it looks like it's going to be a massive hit. Not much is known about Rebel Moon, but it will star Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and Fra Fee. Although there has yet to be a trailer released, we have gotten some fresh looks at the film via some impressive sneak peeks, including the first look at Hunnam's character. Now fans can see even more of the movie in this brand new footage. During Netflix's annual Tudum presentation, the studio released a brand new featurette for Snyder's Rebel Moon.

You can check out the Rebel Moon featurette below!

Zack Snyder just released an exclusive look behind the scenes of his epic new movie, Rebel Moon! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/l8U3oMT8vd — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Zack Snyder Talks Rebel Moon

"I'm a glutton for punishment. I don't know why I always make an ensemble movie. I can't wait to not do that. But in the meantime, of course…I love it," Snyder recently told Vanity Fair. "This movie was me going, 'Of course it's a space opera, but let's not lens it that way. Let's lens it in a more intimate way, so that the sci-fi elements feel more grounded.' We're not always saying, 'Look at how big our spaceships are or how weird our planets look!' That happens, but it happens as an organic part of the world you're in. You're there, and so the things you see on that journey are not forced upon you or spoon-fed to you."

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The ensemble cast for the film includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon arrives on Netflix on December 22nd.

