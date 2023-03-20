Zack Snyder's New Movie Is Getting It's Own Video Game

Zack Snyder's next movie, Rebel Moon, is getting a video game and it seems like it will be more than just some basic mobile tie-in. Zack Snyder is a director that is known for his visual flair, incredible action sequences, and sense of scale. Some have noted (or criticized) his movies sometimes look and feel like video games due to his pretty distinct directing style. At one point in the late 200s, Zack Snyder had even signed a deal with EA to help make a handful of games, but none of them ever came to fruition. The closest we've ever really gotten is a game based on his Watchmen film, but it wasn't anything too special.

However, Zack Snyder has confirmed he has a new video game based on his new sci-fi Netflix movie, Rebel Moon, on the way. In a recent interview with The Nerd Queens (thanks ResetEra), Zack Snyder talked about how he is assisting in the development of a new RPG in the Rebel Moon universe. He described it as "huge" and "immersive" while revealing he has always wanted to do an RPG. While he didn't say who is working on it or what platforms it will be available on, but claimed the scale is "ridiculous", but neglected to give specifics because he isn't supposed to talk about it in the first place. He also briefly mentioned something about not wanting to do something "casual", but switched his train of thought mid-sentence. It certainly doesn't sound like a mobile game, but honestly, it's hard to say what this game will look like right now.

Netflix also has its own gaming division, so it's entirely possible that this is a game that is being developed for Netflix's service. However, nothing that has been released on there has felt like a AAA experience, so perhaps this is something that would exist as a console and PC game. Either way, Snyder made it seem like this project is still a ways off, but it should be something to keep an eye out for.

Rebel Moon will release on Netflix on December 22nd, 2023. What would you want to see from a Rebel Moon video game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.