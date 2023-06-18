Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Reveals First Poster For Netflix Sci-Fi Epic

On Saturday, as part of Netflix's TUDUM virtual event, the streamer released a behind the scenes featurette for Zack Snyder's eagerly anticipated epic, Rebel Moon, but that's not the only new look at the upcoming film that fans are getting this weekend. On Sunday, the filmmaker took to social media to release the first poster for the film. The poster features Sofia Boutella's Kora in the foreground holding a blaster while, in the sky behind her are the first hints of war. The poster also bears the tagline "War comes to every world." You can check out the poster in Snyder's tweet below.

War comes to every world. @RebelMoon. December 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hkLObXHEqE — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 18, 2023

What is Rebel Moon About?

As the tagline of "war comes to every world" suggests, Rebel Moon will see exactly that. The film is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius They dispatch a young woman, Kora, with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the Tyrant. In addition to Boutella, the film stars Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

Zack Snyder Originally Pitched Rebel Moon to Lucasfilm

Snyder recently told Vanity Fair that, at one point, he pitched Rebel Moon to Lucasfilm just before it was acquired by Disney, though it was always meant to be its own standalone story.

"I was in postproduction on Man of Steel," Snyder explained. "I had heard there were rumblings about possibly doing another three [Star Wars] movies at some point. My take was that, if you just let me have the IP, I'll make this cool movie, and I won't get in the way of anything that you guys are doing."

Snyder went on to explain that he met with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and then later with Disney's then studio chief Alan Horn after Lucasfilm was acquired and while the reactions to the idea was promising, they all ultimately decided it wasn't going to work out.

"I didn't really have time to do a Star Wars movie," Snyder said. "So, it kind of worked out."

Rebel Moon, because it was original characters, ended up being easy to move away from Star Wars and ultimately ended up at Netflix and has changed quite a bit since it was pitched to Lucasfilm.

"The concept came from being at film school," Snyder said. "I think I had a pitch class — what would be a cool idea for a movie? And I was like: 'a defending-the-village space movie. Only afterward, I thought it would fit in the Star Wars universe. Then it went all the way back around. It's been literally on the back burner for a long time. I don't even know if the burner was on for a lot of that time."

Rebel Moon arrives on Netflix on December 22nd.