Zack Snyder Reveals New Details for His Justice League Movie Marathon Hitting Theaters

Zack Snyder recently took to social media to tease an upcoming announcement involving the DC Universe, and fans had no idea what the director had planned. Some fans thought that he would somehow be continuing his universe, even though James Gunn and Peter Safran announced plans to reboot it. There was even another idea that he could be announcing a new comic book series that could continue his universe, but it seems that all of those guesses were entirely wrong. Snyder recently announced that he and Warner Bros. Pictures would be screening Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League at two locations in California to raise money for the AFSP. Now, the director has revealed some new details and a poster for the event, which you can check out below.

"Super excited for this incredible 3-day event to benefit AFSP," Snyder wrote on Twitter. "Look for the link to purchase your tickets tomorrow at 8am PDT. Thank you Warner Bros. for all your support helping to make this happen."

Super excited for this incredible 3-day event to benefit AFSP. Look for the link to purchase your tickets tomorrow at 8am PDT. Thank you Warner Bros. for all your support helping to make this happen. #AFSP #FullCircle #Snyderverse #ArtCenter #WarnerBros #DC #AMCTheaters pic.twitter.com/qiLK7ZuAMZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 24, 2023

What Is the Zack Snyder Full Circle Event?



#FullCircle — a.k.a. SnyderCon 2023 — is a three-day event screening of director Zack Snyder's DC trilogy: Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).

Attendees will receive t-shirts designed by legendary comic book artist and DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee, who previously designed steelbook editions of Snyder's DC trilogy, and event-exclusive posters. According to Snyder, two posters will be available: a SnyderVerse trilogy poster and a Full Circle event poster. Other "fan-driven events" surrounding the three days include merchandise giveaways and an appearance by the Batmobile.

When Is SnyderCon 2023?



Zack Snyder's Full Circle event is happening Friday, April 28th (Man of Steel); Saturday, April 29th (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice); and Sunday, April 30th (Zack Snyder's Justice League in IMAX) at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA, and Universal City Walk in Universal City, CA.

What's Happening at DC Studios?



Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

