Zack Snyder Reveals What He Thinks of James Gunn’s Superman & His Answer Has Fans Outraged

When it comes to the Snyderverse, you either love it or you hate it—there’s very rarely any in between. And those who love it have always held out hope that Zack Snyder would return to the DCU, either to continue his version of the Justice League or to save it from the contemporary, formerly Marvel-molding hands of James Gunn. Despite the calls, hashtags, and social media campaigns, it’s long been clear that Snyder isn’t coming back and that the IP now rests with Gunn. But that’s not stopping the director from making a few wishy-washy comments about Gunn’s Superman.

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Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about , Snyder was asked what he thought about the newest Superman film, which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, and was, obviously, directed by James Gunn. He told the publication that he hadn’t seen it, adding, “I just haven’t gotten around to it yet.” Though he did go on to add that he wishes his fellow director well. This comment, however, directly contradicts something he said just last year, when he spoke on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, calling Gunn’s Superman “amazing” and saying he couldn’t wait to see the next movie. “It’s just awesome,” he added.

Zack Snyder Keeps Flip-Flopping on Superman and Fans Aren’t Having It

Zack Snyder says he still hasn't watched 'Superman', though quick to add that he's a supporter of James Gunn and wishes DC Studios well



"I just haven't gotten around to it yet"



(@THR | https://t.co/RlzbYN892x) pic.twitter.com/isfyg0GoMZ — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) September 12, 2026

Fans of Gunn’s Superman were quick to call Snyder out on the apparent lie. Discussing possible reasons that Snyder would say he hadn’t seen the film, one user on X referenced a potential review-bombing incident from a subset of the fandom known as the Snyderbros, asking, “Or was he too busy watching his fans hating on every post and tagging him?” Another added, “Of course he hasn’t. He was busy with his new flop.”

Snyder has long been a polarizing figure in the superhero space, with some fans of the IP claiming that he simply doesn’t understand the narratives behind these specific heroes and instead chooses to focus on mythologizing them—a point he also seems to agree with. Talking about the rollercoaster nature of Marvel films, and how it’s the ups and downs that fill the superhero genre with successful popcorn flicks, he said about his own process, “But I don’t think that way. I can’t do that. I’d rather just kind of talk about the mythology of them. And maybe that’s not as fun.”

Fun or not, it seems Snyder is pretty insistent on keeping his name connected to whatever is happening in the DCU—even if that means getting caught out in a lie by fans, and having accusations thrown around about a potential personal beef he might have with James Gunn since being forced to hand over the keys to the kingdom.