New Man of Tomorrow Rumor Already Has DC Fans Stressing

While Lanterns is currently a massive success for the DC Universe on the small screen, the big screen has been a little bit of a different story. Last summer’s Superman was a hit, but Supergirl struggled at the box office, earning mixed reviews from critics. It means that all eyes are on the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Set to hit theaters next July, fans are already looking forward to the film which will see David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult return as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor respectively but is also poised to bring several new faces into the fold. With production having recently wrapped on the film, fans are eager for when we might get our first official look at the film — but a new rumor suggesting we might get that trailer during one of the biggest movie seasons of the year already has fans more worried than hyped.

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A new rumor that has been making its rounds on social media indicates that the trailer for Man of Tomorrow may make its way to the theaters along with the release of Dune: Part Three. This release timeframe for the trailer would line up with when we got our first look at the Superman trailer back in December 2024. Generally speaking, that timing worked for Superman. Middle of December is a prime time for theatrical release ahead of the holiday season, however the movie landscape in 2024 was very different than what is coming in 2026 and that’s where fans are nervous. Some chatter online has expressed some concern that with the big movies coming in December — specifically Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. The issue is that buzz for Man of Tomorrow could get lost but that might not be the case.

Releasing the Man of Tomorrow Trailer in December Could Be Exactly the Right Move

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There are some valid concerns when it comes to the release timing for the Man of Tomorrow trailer if it really does hit around the time Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are in theaters. As December release calendars go, this upcoming one is going to be truly bananas and the magnitude of both of the aforementioned films is significant enough that people are already calling it “Dunesday” — a clever nod to the wild phenomenon that was the release Barbie and Oppenheimer’s so called “Barbenheimer”. On top of that, Doomsday and Dune 3 aren’t the only exciting movies hitting theaters at that time so it’s going to be a packed experience. However, that might actually play to the Man of Tomorrow’s hype train favor.

Dune: Part Three has a three-week domestic exclusive IMAX run and with Warner Bros. being behind both Dune: Part Three and Man of Tomorrow, by showing the Man of Tomorrow trailer with Dune, it’s going to get shown on the biggest possible screen to an already expected to be massive audience. That puts the trailer for the film in front of a lot of eyes in a very big and memorable way. There is also the overall energy that will be around superhero entertainment at that time. Avengers: Doomsday might just be the most eagerly anticipated superhero movie in some time, especially for Marvel. That said, there are some fan concerns about the film. Should Doomsday end up disappointing even a little, a solid Man of Tomorrow trailer might just see some of the excitement and energy shift over to the Superman sequel. And, of course, there’s the history that DC has with its trailers. It would simply be strange to not get Man of Tomorrow in December since we got one for Superman as well as the Supergirl teaser in the same window.

At this point, however, the trailer release date is just a rumor so we’ll have to sit tight and see what happens. That said, if the trailer does hit theaters in December, it will if nothing else feel like a very big gift in an already great holiday season of movies and that is something just about every movie fan can agree on.