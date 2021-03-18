Wonder Woman and Diana Prince Emojis Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

Happy #InternationalWomensDay: Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is the latest member of Zack Snyder's Justice League to receive her own emoji ahead of the March 18 release of the Snyder Cut. After debuting themed emojis for the director's cut — and then superhero logo emojis for the Dark Knight Batman (Ben Affleck), the Man of Steel Superman (Henry Cavill), the Scarlet Speedster Flash (Ezra Miller), the King of the Seas Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and their respective secret identities — Gadot's Amazon warrior Diana Prince gets #WonderWoman and #DianaPrince emojis to coincide with the release of a new Wonder Woman trailer on International Women's Day.

"I feel like Wonder Woman's journey in our movie is really [that] she's kind of the glue. A lot of the glue that kind of holds the team together. She is the dose of love that everyone kind of needs," director Zack Snyder said in a December interview about his restored version of Justice League. "She has a line where she's talking to Aquaman, where he has a slight sort of malice towards his people, and he's talking about it. And she says, of course, things like, 'Hate is useless.' And he's like, 'Maybe.'"

Diana will connect with Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), a.k.a. Cyborg, whose tragic story is at the heart of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I feel like that's kind of her mantra throughout the film, is just saying things to Victor about [how] the world needs his gifts," Snyder said of the part man, part machine introduced in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

They're united and led by Batman, who makes it his mission to bring together a team of heroes who can defend the Earth from what's coming — an apocalyptic invasion from Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his ruler Darkseid (Ray Porter) — after the death of Superman.

"They literally are a team of misfits, you know, if you think about each of them. All the way down to Bruce," Snyder said. "Alfred says to him, 'A man who broods in a cave for a living isn't necessarily the right guy to be the leader of the pack.' So it's kind of fun. I think that that's really great."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League releases March 18 on HBO Max.