Aquaman And Arthur Curry Get A Justice League Emoji

Justice League fans are pumped because Aquaman and Arthur Curry are getting emojis ahead of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The account for the Snyder Cut posted the update today and it’s been a glorious Saturday for people who love the Atlantean king. Earlier today there was an Aquaman trailer put out by HBO Max to feed the fans. The hype is reaching a fever pitch with just a little time left before the premiere on the streaming service. It’s still wild to see the Black and White images of Curry around social media along with the other League members like Batman and Superman. This whole thing is really going to happen, and it’s mostly because of the fans who tirelessly advocated on its behalf for years. WarnerMedia saw the interest and decided to make Zack Snyder’s Justice League the crown jewel of the early days on the platform. Check out a better look at those emojis to celebrate down below:

Not too long ago, the Aquaman star told InStyle that his first big break in Game of Thrones wouldn’t end up truly paying off until the DC film. He struggled to find work in the time between the two projects. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Momoa explained. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Thankfully for Momoa, things settled into place with Justice League and the DC film projects. Aquaman cleaned up at the box office, and his take on the character is a beloved part of the DCEU as it existed then. Aquaman 2 is on the horizon and there won’t be a lot of wondering what to eat now. Check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League gets rolling on HBO Max on March 18.

