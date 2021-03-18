The Flash and Barry Allen Get Justice League Emojis

✖

The long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is finally coming to HBO Max this month, and the streaming service has been showcasing each hero this week with new teasers. Batman, Superman, and Aquaman have all gotten teaser trailers dedicated to them to promote the film as well as their own posters and emojis on Twitter. It appears the latest member of the Justice League to be showcased is The Flash AKA Barry Allen, who is played by Ezra Miller in the DCEU. Today, the character got his own poster and teaser trailer as well as a new set of emojis.

The official Justice League Twitter account shared the new emojis for The Flash today, which you can check out in the tweet below:

The Snyder Cut won't be the last time fans see Miller stepping into the role of the speedster. The highly-anticipated The Flash movie is expected to begin production next month.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” director Andy Muschietti said in a previous interview. "It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously shared. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally drop on HBO Max on March 18.