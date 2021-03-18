Superman And Clark Kent Get New Emojis For Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

If you're making a big-budget tentpole movie, and it doesn't have its own set of unique emojis on Twitter, does anybody REALLY know it's coming out? Well, have no fear, DC fans: Zack Snyder's Justice League has launched a new set of emojis for Superman and Clark Kent -- not unlike yesterday's Bat-batch, which spoiled Bruce Wayne's secret identity for anybody on Twitter who might not know. The emojis here are particularly notable because Superman & Lois, which launched two weeks ago, just had a Superman emoji on there the other day.

The shields here are silver, though. That's certainly different than the red-and-yellow it took up a week ago.

You can see them below.

Superman's death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a key plot element in Justice League -- not just because there's a story element about Batman trying to revive the Kryptonian hero, but also because it's the absence of Superman as Earth's protector that attracted the attention of Steppenwolf, the film's villain, and Darkseid, Steppenwolf's uncle and the ruler of Apokolips, a planet filled with the evil half of The New Gods, played in the film by Ray Porter.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.