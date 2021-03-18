Zack Snyder's Justice League Wonder Woman Trailer Released

✖

HBO Max has revealed another character trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, this time shining the spotlight on Wonder Woman. This latest trailer follows previous trailers focusing on Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and The Flash, with one more for Cyborg still to go. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman after debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She's since starred in two Wonder Woman solo movies, with Wonder Woman 1984 still currently playing in theaters. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman is the first hero Batman recruits in his effort to protect Earth following Superman's death. She teams with Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash to battle Apokolips' army during an attempted invasion. You can check out the new Justice League trailer below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the result of a long campaign by fans demanding to see the director's original vision restored. Snyder didn't think it would ever happen.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder says. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

Despite his doubts, Snyder thanked fans for their efforts, and for the money they raised for charity. "That was really an amazing time on the anniversary of the release and everyone was completely nuts, and the thing trending worldwide like number one worldwide, and just an outpour (of support)," Snyder said during an appearance on The Nice Cast. "Look, I’ll be honest, what the fandom has done, and the amount of money they’ve raised for suicide awareness and everything they’ve done as far as being this force for good, you can’t really put into words how amazing that is. If there was no movie, just what they’ve done to raise awareness for mental health, it’s unbelievable. And I think the way they’ve been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism as far as trying to make the world a better place, it’s kind of a crazy and beautiful thing, and for me it’s humbling and amazing that all of this was around this movie. It’s just a great thing."

What do you think of the new Zack Snyder's Justice League Wonder Woman trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.