Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Announces Surprising Spinoff

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is getting a prequel. Netflix has announced The Seneschal, an upcoming narrative fiction podcast that will take audiences 500 years before the events of Rebel Moon to explore the origins of the robot knights, the Jimmys. The new podcast is set to debut with its first episode on July 29th with five additional episodes dropping weekly wherever you listen to podcasts.

“Now that you’ve met the Jimmys in the movie, I want to tell their story, their creation, and how they came to be,” Snyder said in a video teaser for the podcast. “I can’t wait for you to listen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Seneschal will star Fallout‘s Ella Purnell as the voice of Raina, Naveen Andrews as Grigory, Alfred Enoch as Adwin, Peter Serafinowicz as Bartholomew, and Jason Isaacs as King Ulmer. You can check out the official description of The Seneschal below.

“Long before the Motherworld battled the rebel army on Veldt, 500 years before Issa was reborn, Moa and its colonies were ruled over by a mercurial and brutish despot, the mad King Ulmer. Despised by his people but determined to hold on to power at all costs, Ulmer revives the lost prophecy of Issa as a balm for the masses. And with it, he orders a pair of renowned inventors to build a warrior knight unlike any before. A tale of creation, ambition, faith, and betrayal, this is the story of the first Jimmy, the man who constructed him, and the woman who gave him life.”

Netflix has also released the episode titles for The Seneschal as well as their release schedule. You can check those out below.

• Episode 1: “An Exposition of Novelties” (July 29)

• Episode 2: “The Mechanicus” (Aug. 5)

• Episode 3: “A Wedding Surprise” (Aug. 12)

• Episode 4: “For Issa!” (Aug. 19)

• Episode 5: “The Divine Child” (Aug. 26)

Episode 6: “A Prophecy Fulfilled” (Sept. 2)

Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Are Coming to Netflix

The new Rebel Moon podcast isn’t the only thing that fans of the space opera have to look forward to. Last month, Netflix also announced that both parts of Rebel Moon are getting director’s cuts, both of which will debut on the streaming platform on August 2nd. Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is being retitled as Chalice of Blood while Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver will debut as Curse of Forgiveness. Both director’s cuts are rated R.

The Seneschal debuts on July 29th with new episodes arriving weekly.