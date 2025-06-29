Zombie Movie Fans Need to Stream This 1985 Masterpiece (And You Can, For Free)

The horror genre has historically been heavily influenced by the cinematic output of Italy. In fact, the giallo pictures of years past paved the way for the modern slasher film. These features are known for their depictions of graphic violence, the repeated use of misdirection, and surreal narratives that routinely prioritize artistic merit over logic. While not a proper giallo, per se, Italian director Lamberto Bava’s supernatural zombie masterpiece Demons shares quite a bit of connective tissue with the giallo subgenre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demons features a similarly unhinged quality that makes the film a must-see for anyone who enjoys zombie pictures and appreciates a cinematic effort that shamelessly places style ahead of substance. If we haven’t sold you on it just yet, keep reading because there is a lot to love about this flick.

This Is Why Zombie Fans Need to Watch Demons

Demons is sometimes classified as a supernatural horror film but the truth is that it’s more accurately described as a hybrid between the possession and zombie sub-genres. The central antagonists here demonstrate plenty of characteristics oft associated with the cinema of the undead.

The central plague, which begins to spread at a special screening at an isolated movie theater, travels by way of bites and scratches, similar to standard zombie fare. However, Bava differentiates his film slightly by adding a supernatural component that keeps this from feeling like a complete rehash of that which we’ve seen prior. Further establishing this as a hybrid of supernatural cinema and zombie fare, the possessed within demonstrate an insatiable urge to spread the plague, much like the undead do in slightly more conventional zombie outings. As such, anyone who enjoys zombie movies will likely find plenty to appreciate about this 1985 effort.

To get the most out of this film and fully appreciate all that it has to offer, it’s important to keep an open mind. Italian horror has some noticeable differences compared to American genre fare. For some fans, Italian horror is something of an acquired taste. The acting is often less immersive; the dubbing is frequently atrocious; and the narratives are routinely secondary to stylistic flourishes. However, that is by design and becomes far less jarring once you learn the ropes.

Although unorthodox to some, the horror output of Italy has frequently influenced American filmmakers. In fact, many cinematic scholars posit that legendary director Mario Bava (father of Lamberto) established the baseline for the modern slasher film with his seminal effort A Bay of Blood. Though films like Demons may seem slightly less accessible to the uneducated, there is ample merit at play.

That’s right, many consider Demons a properly chilling effort featuring beautifully rendered set design, vibrant use of color, and gorgeous cinematography that gives the film an inviting quality squarely at odds with the subject matter. Despite the seemingly strange juxtaposition, the aesthetic distance works to engage the viewer, pulling them into the narrative.

Speaking of the narrative, the film wastes precious little time explaining itself, placing style ahead of story cohesion at nearly every turn. Demons can loosely be summed up as a film about a group of theatergoers who attend a special screening in Berlin only to learn that a they are trapped inside the cinema with a central evil at play. An evil that quickly begins possessing the patrons and spreading like wildfire.

Play video

The evil within manifests in a number of unexpected ways with frequently amusing results. One especially memorable scene sees George (Urbano Barberini), one of the core characters, driving a motorcycle through the theater while wielding a samurai sword (and using it to decapitate the infected). The aforementioned scene goes down as one of the most delightfully unhinged moments in ‘80s horror.

So, there you have it. If you’re in the mood for a delightfully unhinged zombie picture from the ‘80s, you can find Demons streaming on Tubi. Keep in mind that Italian horror is different from Stateside fare, but also remember that this is trailblazing cinema that is equal parts jarring and beautiful.

Do you plan to check out Demons in the near future? If so, make sure to hit us up in the comments section and let us know.