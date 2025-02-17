This Is the Most Messed Up Zombie Movie According to Horror Fans

The zombie subgenre is one of the most iconic and enduring in horror cinema. From George A. Romero’s classic Night of the Living Dead to modern-day hits like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies have become a staple in popular culture. While zombies are effective at evoking sheer terror, the subgenre has become known for mixing physical horror with deeper existential themes. Zombies often represent societal collapse, the loss of humanity, and the fear of uncontrollable infection. Countless zombie films have explored the tension between survival and hopelessness, prompting audiences to ask themselves, “What would I do in that situation?” Over the years, there have been many takes on the undead, from the comedic (like Shaun of the Dead) to the ultra-violent (Dead Alive), each exploring different ways to fend off zombie hordes. But some films take it further, pushing the boundaries of shock and disgust, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

When it comes to which zombie film is the most disturbing, horror fans on Reddit recently weighed in, with many choosing the 2021 film The Sadness. With its shocking and grotesque imagery, it’s easy to see why the film has left such a lasting impression on viewers (with strong stomachs, of course).

The Sadness follows a couple, Jim and Susie, as they try to survive the chaos that erupted in the aftermath of the viral outbreak that turns people into violent, sadistic zombies. Unlike traditional movie zombies, those infected in this film still have their intelligence, except they’re driven by an overwhelming desire to hurt others in the most monstrous ways possible. The virus amplifies the more malevolent aspects of the victim’s nature, turning regular people into barbarous predators.

The Sadness is unflinching in its depiction of violence, which is sure to please gorehounds; most of the acts depicted in the film can’t even be described here. However, the film also critiques the breakdown of society in a time of crisis, emphasizing the loss of humanity and the descent into savagery. Writer and director Rob Jabbaz didn’t just make a movie about the zombies, but about what the virus reveals about the darkest corners of human nature.

Since its release, The Sadness has generated significant buzz and garnered a cult following. The film’s brutality and unrelenting violence have prompted fans to positively compare it to the infamous Garth Ennis-penned comic book series, Crossed, which will be adapted to film soon. Fans of the film have praised it for its bleak portrayal of a world gone mad, with some even hailing it as a new benchmark in zombie horror. Unlike other zombie films that may focus more on the action or survival aspects, The Sadness leans heavily into its disturbing and gory elements, making it a must-see for fans of extreme horror.

However, for those who are looking for something a little more sophisticated, The Sadness has plenty of thought-provoking ideas that elevate it above typical grindhouse fare. If you can stand the blood, gore, and torture, you’ll be treated to a thoughtful if depressing look at how easily and quickly society can become destabilized.

