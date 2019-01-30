‘Zombieland 2: Double Tap’ First Look Released

The first look at Zombieland: Double Tap has been revealed.

The Zombieland sequel returns with its entire original cast, a decade after the first film was released. Now, Sony has allowed the first look at the cast members reuniting to be released, as Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) have all evolved. Not only has Little Rock grown up, but their weapon set has also grown, having spent what might actually be 10 years in the zombie apocalypse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo, which the official Zombieland Twitter account called its 10-Year Challenge, below!

Not only did the scheduling stars have to align to bring the gang back together but the cast members had a certain stipulation prefacing their return: a high-quality script.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause a we all love the world of the movie so much,” Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

The group of actors had a blast working under Fleischer on the Sony film but wanted to be sure reuniting was a good idea for the film before actually doing so. “I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” Fleischer explained. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland 2 also made headlines when it added Rosario Dawson to its cast on Tuesday.

Zombieland: Double Tap is set for release on October 11, 2019.