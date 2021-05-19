Disney's Zombies 3 Announces New Cast Members to Play Aliens

✖

Disney Channel's Zombies 3 is officially going extraterrestrial. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Matt Cornett, Kyra Tantao, and Terry Hu have been cast in the upcoming threequel film as new alien characters. Cornett, who is known for appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will play an alien named A-Lan. Tantao, who recently appeared on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, will be playing the alien A-Li. Hu, who is nonbinary, will be stepping into their first onscreen role as the nonbinary alien A-Spen.

The telepathically connected newcomers arrive in Seabrook as Zed and Addison begin their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zombies, werewolves, and humans are equally shocked by the arrival of these mysterious extraterrestrial beings.

The trio joins existing cast members Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), Ariel Martin (Wynter), Trevor Tordjman (Bucky), Carla Jeffery (Bree), Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo), and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies. It was also previously announced that Milo Manheim would play Zed and Meg Donnelly would play Addison in the new film. Production is expected to begin on May 31st.

The Zombies series has grown to be a formidable hit for Disney Channel, with both previous entries ranking #1 in cable for kids and tweens during their respective debut years.

“Our Zombies franchise has created a remarkable connection with kids everywhere, thanks in large part to the characters’ optimistic and relatable attributes that help them build identity, overcome obstacles and foster an inclusive community,” said Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting, Disney Branded Television. “The story in this installment further develops those same themes with the introduction of new outsiders played by a talented and diverse group of actors.”

"After the enormous success of Zombies 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment," Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television said when the film was first announced. "So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever."

h/t: Deadline