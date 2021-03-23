Zombies 3 in the Works at Disney Channel

✖

The Disney Channel has announced their zombie/cheerleader series Zombies is coming back for a third and final entry, appropriately titled Zombies 3. Disney made the announcement in a press release, confirming that stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will reprise their roles from Zombies and Zombies 2. Previously the premiere telecast of the two movies ranked as #1 among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for the entire year they were released. Paul Hoen will return behind the camera to direct working from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell will serve as executive producers. The official description for the movie reads:

"In ZOMBIES 3, Zed and Addison are beginning their final year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first Zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off competition. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings appear around Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition."

In a statement, Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television said: "After the enormous success of 'ZOMBIES 2,' we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment. So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever."

Disney further touted the popularity of the Zombies franchise in their press release, noting that "music videos from the movies have amassed over 1.2 billion views on DisneyMusicVevo." To boot, the soundtrack for the first film debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Children's chart, #4 on the Billboard Top Soundtrack chart, #2 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #3 on the iTunes album chart.

Hoen's name should no doubt ring a bell for Disney fans, having made a name for himself by directing multiple Disney Channel Original Movies including The Luck of the Irish, Tru Confessions, You Wish!, Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off, The Cheetah Girls: One World, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, How to Build a Better Boy, and Invisible Sister. Furthermore he's also worked in family television including Nickelodeon classics like The Secret World of Alex Mack and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, plus Disney shows Andi Mack and Stuck in the Middle, and Amazon's Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street.