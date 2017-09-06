Bob’s Burgers Season 4 Episode 11: Easy Commercial, Easy Gommercial

FOX is airing a brand new episode of Bob's Burgers tonight, which is called "Easy Commercial, Easy Gommercial." In "Easy Commercial, Easy Gommercial," to compete with fellow "restaurateur," Jimmy Pesto, and his blowout Super Bowl event, Bob is determined to create a Bob's Burgers commercial to air during the "big game." In an effort to outshine Pesto, the Belchers recruit Randy, a documentarian, to assist with the filmmaking and hire on former pro football star Connie Frye (guest voice Jordan Peele) to be the celebrity endorser. Voice Cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. The "Easy Commercial, Easy Gommercial" episode of Bob's Burgers airs on Sunday, January 26, 2014 from 8:30-9 PM ET/PT on FOX.