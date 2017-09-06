Bob’s Burgers Season 4 Episode 12: The Frond Files

FOX is airing a brand new episode of Bob's Burgers tonight, which is called "The Frond Files." In "The Frond Files," Bob and Linda visit school and learn that their kids' essays about their fantasy version of Wagstaff are "too creative" and "offensive." Eugene transforms the school into a "Fart School for the Gifted" (watch out for Keyboard Jail); Tina, to her delight, depicts a world where she is romanced by countless zombie teenage boys; and Louise creates a school where she takes down a robotic Mr. Frond from the future ("We need more creamed corn!"). Voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. Guest voice cast includes Aziz Ansari as Darryl. "The Frond Files" episode of Bob's Burgers airs on Sunday, March 9, 2014 from 7-7:30 PM ET/PT on FOX.