Freddy Krueger, Captain Kirk, And More Celebrate The Hulk’s Birthday

When you're the Hulk, you're bound to have some interesting birthday guests. As we reported earlier today, Lou Ferrigno, who played the Hulk in The Incredible Hulk TV series, turns 63 years old today.

Happy birthday to our good friend @ferrignolegacy!! #wizardworld #WWTulsaCC #louferrigno #hulk #bodybuilding A photo posted by Wizard World (@wizardworld) on Nov 11, 2014 at 6:28am PST

Ferrigno is currently spending his birthday with fans at Wizard World's Tulsa Comic Con. In order to celebrate the momentous occasion, quite a few of the other celebrity guests at the Tulsa Comic Con joined together to sing happy birthday to Ferrigno and help him eat a Hulk cake.

Wizard World has shared some photos and video from the Hulk birthday celebration via their Facebook and Instagram pages. In the videos and photos, we can make out a couple of the Hulk's birthday partygoers, including William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter series), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Corey Feldman (The Goonies), and Eliza Dushku (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).