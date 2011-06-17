Green Lantern Wins People’s Choice Award For Favorite Movie Superhero

In what has to be a shocker, Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Superhero. Other nominees in the category included Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, James McAvoy as Professor X, and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique. The surprising thing about the Green Lantern win is that the movie did not live up to expectations at the box office. In fact, Green Lantern only brought in $116 million at the U.S. Box office, which was a lower box office take than Thor, Captain America, or X-Men: First Class brought in. The People's Choice Awards winners are selected by fan votes. The Favorite Movie Superhero award was revealed as part of an X-box tie-in, where scenes from Green Lantern were played. The award was immediately followed by an X-Box Kinect commercial which featured X-Men: First Class.