My Little Pony: Pony Life Reveals First Trailer and Art (Exclusive)

The beloved My Little Pony crew is getting a brand new series titled My Little Pony: Pony Life, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new series will follow Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Applejack, Rarity, and Fluttershy as they have crazy adventures after school at Sugarcube Corner. The series hits later this summer, and as you can tell from the trailer, the crew is going to get into all sorts of mischief, but they're going to have a blast while they do it. Also good luck on getting that theme song out of your head because I know it's already stuck in mine. You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

That's not all though. If you want to get a glimpse at what's to come in My Little Pony: Pony Life you can hit the next slide to check out several new pieces of art from the series, which include a Rainbow Dash throw down, Fluttershy becoming a giant, Pinkie Pie shooting her hit show, and the whole crew getting carried out in a wave of what looks to be bubbles and soap.

We still have to wait a bit on new Pony Life toys, but you can get a few Pony Life inspired toys right here.

You can find the trailer above and the official description for My Little Pony: Pony Life below.

"Explore the funny side of friendship with MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE! Just like going to a friend’s house after school, the ponies spend most of their time at Sugarcube Corner. Here, Pinkie Pie serves up frosted cupcakes to the best customers in the world – her friends! Together, the Mane 6 run into all sorts of cupcake conundrums, frosting fails, delicious disasters, and magical mishaps. And thanks to a mysterious source of magical potions, everyday adventures are about to get really ridiculous!"

My Little Pony: Pony Life hits later this summer!