My Little Pony’s Lee Tockar Talks About The Cartoon

At the Murfreesboro Anime and Comic Kon last weekend, Lee Tockar, who is the voice of Snips on the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic animated show, took time to answer questions from fans about the show. My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic is produced by Hasbro Studios and is currently in its third season on The Hub television channel. When asked if Snips would get his own episode, Lee Tockar said, "Actually, I'm not technically really allowed to say this, but apparently Hasbro has said Snips gets his own spinoff." As a fan asked "Really?", Tockar laughed, "No, of course he doesn't. No, I am not at liberty to divulge anything that the gods of Hasbro have not made it ok for me to say on pain of death." When asked what work he had done that he really enjoyed, Lee Tockar said, "Every single one of them. I loved every one of them. I didn't really care for what I did in Death Note though. I was the first guy that got killed." Tockar added, "Every single cartoon I've done, I've loved doing. I grew up with Mel Blanc. I always wanted to be like him. I always wanted to make people laugh, and do my silly voices, and all these things. But every single time I get a chance to play with all my silly monkey friends, I love it. It's just the best job in the world. I'm so very fortunate. I've hung drywall. I've dug ditches. I've laid concrete. I've done things that I don't want to do anymore. I'm doing this, because I think it's what class clowns do when they grow up and realize, 'Holy crap, I don't know how to do anything else.'" When asked about Bronies, which is the name given to My Little Pony fandom, Lee Tockar said, "I got to New York for BronyCon, and I was following Tara Strong into the auditorium, and I heard this wave of sound. And I was like what is going on, is there a fire? Which there was later, but it was trial by fire. I didn't know until just prior to going to New York that there was this amazing force of nature which is the fandom of Bronies. I was amazed. I was absolutely gobsmacked, jaw drop, mouth on the floor. And then later when I was signing autographs, which I couldn't believe anyone would want my autograph, I mean this is ridiculous, I heard just across the way when Lauren Faust walked in, and actually I thought my ears were going to bleed. It was the loudest natural sound out of humans I had ever heard, reminiscent of a jet engine, it was like this roar, and then I knew. It was then, that's when I knew that the fan base was huge."