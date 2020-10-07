Netflix Announces Lost Ollie Inspired By Ollie's Odyssey

✖

Netflix has announced a new family mini-series coming to the streaming service with Lost Ollie, inspired by the story developed by Academy Award winners Brandon Oldenburg and William Joyce which would become the book Ollie’s Odyssey. Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends) will adapt the series with Academy Award-winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) set to direct. Ramsey previously adapted a work by William Joyce, turning The Guardians of Childhood into the animated feature film Rise of The Guardians. Industrial Light & Magic will be bringing the titular Ollie to life in the live-action series as well, and you can find a first look at his appearance below.

"I’ve been a toy collector my entire life. My personal collection consists of thousands of toys, some modern and sleek, and others vintage and worn from all the adventures I took them on as a kid," Teddy Biaselli Director, YA/Family Series at Netflix said in the announcement. "And though time has taken its toll, I have held onto them because of the special place they hold in my heart. We’ve all had a toy like that - a confidant, a protector, a sidekick, a best friend. And when we’ve lost a toy...it’s like we’ve lost a part of ourselves."

He continued, "That’s the premise of Lost Ollie, the tale of a lost toy searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. This new live-action family series has been in the works for four years. It was one of the first projects I bought when I came to Netflix because I saw in it the universal story of loss that all of us, no matter how old, could relate to."

Meet and fall in love with #LostOllie. The embodiment of the 🥺 emoji. Lost Ollie is a new live-action series about a lost toy searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. Hearts are sure to melt. pic.twitter.com/bQkCiitgk9 — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) October 6, 2020

Other executive producers on the series include Shawn Levy, Josh Barry and Emily Morris from 21 Laps Entertainment (some of the minds behind Stranger Things), and Academy Award winners Brandon Oldenburg and Lampton Enochs.

Lost Ollie has been given a four episode order by Netflix.