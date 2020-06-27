Twilight Author Reveals How Midnight Sun Will Fix Missing Piece from Original Book

Twilight fans couldn't be happier that Midnight Sun is finally making its way towards release, and the good news is they won't have to wait too much longer to get their hands on it, as the book will launch this August. For those unfamiliar, Midnight Sun tells the story of the original Twilight through the eyes of Edward as opposed to Bella, though as author Stephenie Meyer recently revealed on her episode of Letters To, it will pack some additional material. Meyer will get a chance to fix something that's bugged her ever since the original released and fill in the missing piece from the meadow, and her excitement for the series as a whole was reignited after the 10th-anniversary celebration.

"The inspiration, 13 years ago, was just realizing that Twilight was so much more exciting from the perspective of the person, who you know, was dreaming about committing murder; but then as time passed, I did several other projects. I've been in and out of it, but I think the real reason I got back into it was when I did that little gender-bent version of Twilight that I did a couple of years ago," Meyer said. "I think was that from the tenth anniversary, I think, and just separating the characters from the movie characters, I feel like it kinda got muddied, where the actors were in my head.:

"So when I took the characters away and did a new set, then I was able to get back into the story again, and also to write the little missing piece from the meadow that has always driven me crazy! It's just when I wrote Twilight, I started from what's chapter 13 now, and so I just had this scene, right? And when I wrote up to it, it naturally ended at the end of 12 but there's this missing chunk and I just expected an editor would say to me at some point 'what happened here? Why don't you fill this in? Why isn't that there?' And then no one ever did, and so it was like, okay, I guess it's not that important but it's literally bothered me for this entire time. So writing that got me excited like I should just go and finish it. I should do it."

You can watch Meyer reveal even more details about Midnight Sun in the full video right here, and you can find the official description for Midnight Sun below.

"This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?

Midnight Sun hits stores on August 4th.

